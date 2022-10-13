Rantanen dished out four power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Rantanen helped set up Valeri Nichushkin in the first and third periods, and he assisted on two Arturri Lehkonen goals in the second. Thirty-five of Rantanen's career-high 92 points last season came on the power play, and Colorado's top man-advantage unit is already in midseason form based on this performance.