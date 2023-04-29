Rantanen had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Seattle in Game 6 on Friday.

Rantanen's marker came late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He also set up Erik Johnson's game-winning tally midway through the second period. Rantanen has been driving the Avalanche's offense in the first round with six goals and nine points through six contests. The 26-year-old is also on a four-game scoring streak (five goals, eight points), which he'll attempt to extend in Game 7 on Sunday.