Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Stays hot in win over Habs

Rantanen notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

The video game season continues for the 22-year-old. Colorado trailed 1-0 when Nathan MacKinnon intercepted a Carey Price pass and set up Rantanen for his 16th goal of the season. The Finn would go on to add an assist on Gabriel Landeskog's game-winning goal early in the third period. Rantanen has been the biggest surprise of the 2018-19 season, having collected 58 points through 35 games. It's been a season for the ages and considering Rantanen is due for a new contract at year's end, it could not have come at a better time.