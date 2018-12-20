Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Stays hot in win over Habs
Rantanen notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.
The video game season continues for the 22-year-old. Colorado trailed 1-0 when Nathan MacKinnon intercepted a Carey Price pass and set up Rantanen for his 16th goal of the season. The Finn would go on to add an assist on Gabriel Landeskog's game-winning goal early in the third period. Rantanen has been the biggest surprise of the 2018-19 season, having collected 58 points through 35 games. It's been a season for the ages and considering Rantanen is due for a new contract at year's end, it could not have come at a better time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Wreaks havoc on visitors•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Racks up four points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: League leader on long streak•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Early Art Ross Trophy favorite•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Reaches 40-point mark in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Continues top-tier production•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...