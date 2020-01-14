Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Still scoring

Rantanen has five goals and seven points with a minus-4 rating in his last nine games.

With that rating, Rantanen has dipped below the even mark for the season (minus-4), but the good news is he continues to score. Rantanen has 15 goals and 31 points in just 29 games despite fewer shots on net this season. At least in part, that's because Rantanen owns a 21.1 shooting percentage, which is five percent higher than last season's. With that in mind, owners should be wary of a scoring drought for Rantanen during the second half.