Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, the Avalanche will deploy the same lineup they used in Thursday's game versus St. Louis for Saturday's rematch with the Blues, indicating Rantanen is still going through the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Rantanen, who will miss a second straight game Saturday, will need to submit multiple negative COVID-19 tests before being cleared to return, so for now, he can be considered out indefinitely. Andre Burakovsky will likely continue to skate on Colorado's top line until Rantanen is given the green light.