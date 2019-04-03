Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Still watching from press box
Rantanen (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.
Rantanen is set to miss his sixth straight game with this mystery condition. It has been an outstanding year for the 22-year-old, producing career highs in goals (31) and points (87) through 74 contests. His next chance to get into a game will be Thursday versus the Jets.
