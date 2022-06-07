Rantanen scored a power-play goal, doled out four hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Rantanen gave the Avalanche a 5-4 lead with 5:13 left in the third period, but that lead didn't last. Artturi Lehkonen was able to finish the series sweep in overtime to send the Avs to the Stanley Cup Finals. Rantanen finished the Western Conference Finals with four goals, two helpers and 16 shots on net in four contests. The 25-year-old lined up as the second-line center with Nazem Kadri (thumb) out -- Rantanen has played a little center this year and could continue in that role over a more natural pivot like J.T. Compher, who remains on the third line. Rantanen has five goals, 12 helpers, 40 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating through 14 playoff contests.