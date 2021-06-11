Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added five hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Rantanen tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally, but the Avalanche weren't able to take the lead again. While a second-round exit is disappointing for the league's best team in the regular season, Rantanen had little to do with the Avalanche's demise. The Finn racked up five goals, eight assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 10 playoff contests. He was only held off the scoresheet once, in Game 4 versus Vegas.