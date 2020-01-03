Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Strikes with man advantage

Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Rantanen stretched the Avalanche's lead to 3-0 at 7:40 of the second period. Despite a 16-game absence with a lower-body injury, the Finn has amassed 28 points and 65 shots in 25 appearances this season. Coach Jared Bednar shuffled Rantanen to the third line in an attempt to spark his team after a three-game losing streak, but the demotion is likely to be temporary.