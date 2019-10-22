Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Suffers scary injury Monday

Rantanen (lower body) left Monday's game and won't return, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Rantanen was back checking during the second period when his skate caught the ice and bent his ankle back. The Finn immediately hit the ice and was taken back to the locker room for additional testing. The 22-year-old has racked up 11 points in eight games so far this season, so expect the team to monitor their star closely, and updating his status following the game or in the coming days. While he's sidelined, look for Andre Burakovsky to jump up to the first line, with Colin Wilson seeing some power-play time.