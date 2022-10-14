Rantanen notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Rantanen followed up his four-assist night from Wednesday with another power-play helper in the Avalanche's second game. These first two contests showcase what Rantanen brings to the table -- playmaking skill, power-play production and no hesitation to shoot, as he's put five shots on target in those games. He's likely to fill a top-line role throughout the year as he looks to exceed the 80-point mark for the fourth time in his career.
