Rantanen notched two power-play assists, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Rantanen helped out on a pair of Gabriel Landeskog tallies in the contest. With seven helpers in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals and a seven-game point streak (four goals, nine assists), Rantanen continues to be a huge source of offense for the Avalanche. The 25-year-old winger is up to 24 points (five tallies, 19 helpers), 50 shots, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating in 17 playoff outings.