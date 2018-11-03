Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tacks on three more helpers
Rantanen delivered three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday's 7-6 overtime road loss to the Canucks.
Rantanen failed to register a shot on goal for the first time all season, but the Finn bagging three apples was obviously a nice offsetting gesture for fantasy purposes. With five goals and 19 assists, Rantanen leads all NHL skaters in points through 14 games.
