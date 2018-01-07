Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tacks on three more points
Rantanen scored for the third straight game and added two assists in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Nathan MacKinnon is getting all the attention right now on a streaking Avalanche squad, but his linemate Rantanen has been almost as valuable. The 21-year-old has racked up eight points during a three-game point streak and is now up to 15 goals and 41 points in 41 contests on the season. The Finnish stud plays on the power play and is absolutely lethal alongside MacKinnon, making him a must-start every night.
