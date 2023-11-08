Rantanen scored twice on five shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Rantanen scored the Avalanche's first and last goals of the contest. He tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play marker in the first period, then added an empty-netter in the third. The 27-year-old has five multi-point efforts this year, but the Avalanche have only found success at home recently -- they've been shut out in three straight road games. Rantanen is up to eight goals, 17 points (six on the power play), 42 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances.