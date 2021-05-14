Rantanen recorded a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

With the two-assist performance Thursday, Rantanen finished the regular season as the Avalanche's scoring leader. The winger had 30 goals and 66 points in 52 appearances. He added 177 shots on net, a plus-30 rating, 34 PIM and 24 power-play points as a consistent source of offense on the top line. He closed out the year with four goals and 10 helpers in his last nine outings.