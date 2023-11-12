Rantanen scored a goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Blues.

Rantanen got the Avalanche on the board late in the second period, but the Blues would score the next four goals. Over his last three games, the 27-year-old has three goals and two assists. He's up to nine tallies, 19 points, 48 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests this season while playing mainly in a top-line role.