Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies in Game 7 loss
Rantanen scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
Rantanen began the playoffs working back from an upper-body injury, but managed to play in all 12 games for the Avalanche, recording six goals and eight assists during the playoff run. The Finnish winger should be a top fantasy option in 2019-20 after recording 87 points in the regular-season this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Collects pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Corrals assist•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Three-point night extends streak•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Completes comeback with two goals•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two points in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dishes two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...