Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies in Game 7 loss

Rantanen scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Rantanen began the playoffs working back from an upper-body injury, but managed to play in all 12 games for the Avalanche, recording six goals and eight assists during the playoff run. The Finnish winger should be a top fantasy option in 2019-20 after recording 87 points in the regular-season this year.