Rantanen scored a power-play goal on seven shots and had a block in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Rantanen was left unattended near the post and redirected a feed from Nathan MacKinnon to put Colorado up, 1-0, nine minutes into the game. It was his fourth consecutive game with a goal and second straight with a power-play tally. Rantanen leads the Avalanche in both goals (23) and power-play markers (eight). The seven shots on net give him 123 for the season.