Rantanen scored a power-play goal on nine shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Rantanen opened the scoring with a minute left in the first period. The 26-year-old has scored in seven of his last 10 contests, and he's added five assists in that productive span. He's also had eight or more shots in five of those games as he continues to prove his elite status. The winger has 26 tallies, 48 points (19 on the power play), 140 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-5 rating through 37 outings overall.