Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Rantanen ended a stretch of four goals in 7:14 for the Avalanche with his tally in the final minute of the second period. The winger is already up to four goals and four assists through five contests, and three of his points have come with the man advantage. The 26-year-old also has 19 shots on net, four hits and a plus-4 rating. He started on the first line but was shuffled to the second line mid-game -- Rantanen can be effective with or without regular linemate Nathan MacKinnon, so where he lines up shouldn't be a problem for fantasy managers, especially when both forwards share the ice on the power play.