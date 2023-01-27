Rantanen scored two goals on five shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.
Rantanen opened the scoring in the first period and added a power-play marker in the second that put the Avalanche ahead 3-1. The lead didn't last, but it was still another excellent outing from Rantanen, who has racked up 10 goals and five helpers through 12 games in January. The 26-year-old is up to 34 tallies, 60 points (22 on the power play), 178 shots on goal, 55 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 47 appearances.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: One of each in Friday's win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Leads Avalanche past Flames•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Lights lamp twice against Sens•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Gathers helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Collects pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies on power play in loss•