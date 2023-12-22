Rantanen scored a pair of power-play goals on six shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Rantanen had a strong game, though he was overshadowed by Nathan MacKinnon's four-goal, five-point effort. The pair of goals gives Rantanen five tallies and six helpers during his six-game point streak, which has included a power-play point in each contest. The 27-year-old winger is up to 17 tallies, 42 points (19 on the power play), 114 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 33 outings this season.