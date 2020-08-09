Rantanen finished round-robin play with four assists after setting up two goals in a 4-3 OT loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Rantanen has been sharp in the round robin and that upper-body injury is definitely a thing of the past. He has points in all three round-robin games. The Avs rely heavily on Rantanen on the power play -- he skated 7:00 there Saturday and one of his helpers came with the man advantage. Colorado now faces Phoenix in its opening-round series.