Rantanen collected three assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The Avs' top line of Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen accounted for four goals and eight points on the night, dominating play after Ross Colton gave the team a 1-0 lead midway through the second period. Rantanen has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games, and he has seven multi-point performances over the last 18 contests, erupting for 12 goals and 29 points over that stretch.