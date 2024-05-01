Rantanen scored twice on four shots, added an assist, went plus-4, logged three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Rantanen finally buried a goal of his own after picking up seven helpers before scoring. His first tally in the third period was the game-winner, and he scored again a few minutes later. The 27-year-old has nine points, 14 shots on net, 13 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over five playoff outings. He should continue to play in a top-line role heading into the second round.