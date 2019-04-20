Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Three-point night extends streak
Rantanen scored a pair of goals and added a helper and five shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.
Rantanen registered five tallies and four assists in the Avalanche's four wins, and his production was a key to them advancing to the second round. Three of his nine points, including his second goal Friday, came on the man advantage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Completes comeback with two goals•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two points in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dishes two assists•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Physical in return•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Officially back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...