Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Three-point night extends streak

Rantanen scored a pair of goals and added a helper and five shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.

Rantanen registered five tallies and four assists in the Avalanche's four wins, and his production was a key to them advancing to the second round. Three of his nine points, including his second goal Friday, came on the man advantage.

