Rantanen scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim. He also had three shots and two PIM.

Rantanen has been piling up points in bunches as of late and Saturday's effort was his fifth multi-point game in his last nine contests. He knotted the score at 2-2 late in the second period, banking one off the backside of Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller from below the goal line, then he gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead 6:03 into the third with a long shot through traffic. The 24-year-old is having a terrific campaign, pacing Colorado in points (24), goals (12), power-play goals (five) and power-play points (nine) through 22 games.