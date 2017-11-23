Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two assists in victory
Rantanen collected a pair of assists in Wednesday's win over the Stars.
Rantanen is loving life on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon this season and is now up to 19 points in 20 contests. The 21-year-old has been dynamite on the top power-play unit and is taking another step forward after a solid 20-goal rookie campaign. Rantanen's tremendous offensive skills and silky hands make him a hot fantasy commodity in a variety of formats. The youngster is making waves for an improved Avalanche team and can be rolled out with confidence right now.
