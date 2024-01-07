Rantanen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Avs erased an early 3-0 deficit, only to fall apart again in the third. Rantanen extended his point streak to four games, and he's been hot for nearly a month now, recording eight goals and 19 points over the last 13 contests.