Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two helpers in Monday's win
Rantanen produced two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Rantanen set up both Avalanche goals in the second period. After a five-game dry spell, the Finn has three assists in his last two contests. He's up to 34 points (15 goals, 19 helpers), 84 shots on goal and 10 power-play points through 33 outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Still scoring•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Explodes after linemates juggled•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Adds insurance goal on power play•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Points in four straight•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Provides power-play goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.