Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two helpers in Monday's win

Rantanen produced two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Rantanen set up both Avalanche goals in the second period. After a five-game dry spell, the Finn has three assists in his last two contests. He's up to 34 points (15 goals, 19 helpers), 84 shots on goal and 10 power-play points through 33 outings.