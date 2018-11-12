Rantanen scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Rantanen wasted little time finding the scoresheet, notching his sixth goal of the campaign just 26 seconds into Sunday's game. He would also add a primary assist on Tyson Barrie's insurance marker midway through the second period. The 22-year-old Finn now has 26 points in 17 games, good for first in the league. Next up for Rantanen and the Avs is a home game against Boston on Wednesday.