Rantanen scored twice on five shots, dished two assists, went plus-2 and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Rantanen was the engine of the Avalanche's offense Wednesday, along with fellow stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. After battling a lower-body injury in the preseason, Rantanen looked no worse for wear, leading all Colorado forwards with 22:34 of ice time. The winger had a career-high 105 points in 82 contests last season, and if he can remain healthy, a similar output can be expected in 2023-24.