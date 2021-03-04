Rantanen scored twice on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Rantanen opened and closed the scoring, which got him up to 10 goals this year. He added assists in the third period on goals by Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog, the latter coming on the power play. Rantanen is at 22 points, 67 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 20 contests. One point of concern: Nathan MacKinnon left the contest with a head injury, and any absence for the superstar center could limit Rantanen's effectiveness.