Rantanen scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Rantanen's goal early in the first period ended up being the game-winner. He also helped out with a crisp pass for the secondary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's tally in the second period. Over the last seven games, Rantanen has three goals and six assists, though just two of those nine points have been on the power play. He's at 31 goals, 76 points (32 on the power play), 197 shots on net, 41 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 60 contests overall.