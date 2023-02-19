Rantanen scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

He opened the scoring late in the first period before setting up Bowen Byram for the eventual game-winner midway through the second. Rantanen has been very hit or miss over the last month, posting five multi-point performances but getting held off the scoresheet completely in six other games over that stretch. On the season, the 26-year-old has racked up 35 goals -- one short of the career high he set in 2021-22 -- and 65 points in 54 contests.