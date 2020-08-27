Rantanen scored a goal and supplied an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.
Rantanen extended his point streak to six games with a third-period goal, and he later set up Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for an empty-net tally. The 23-year-old Rantanen has collected four goals and six helpers during his streak. He's at 15 points (five tallies, 10 assists) through 11 playoff outings.
