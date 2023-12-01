Rantanen recorded to two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona. He added four shots on goal and one hit to his line over 25:37 of ice time.

Rantanen was the primary helper on Cale Makar's first-period strike then the secondary aide to Nathan MacKinnon's game-tying goal in the third. The multi-point night was his ninth of the season, and Rantanen is up to 29 points (12 on the power play) through 22 games.