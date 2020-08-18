Rantanen scored a goal and an assist Monday, both on the power play, during the Avalanche's 7-1 win over the Coyotes in Game 4 of their first-round series.
He helped set up Nazem Kadri in the first period for what proved to be the winning goal, then capped the rout himself late in the third. Rantanen now has three goals and eight points through seven games this postseason.
