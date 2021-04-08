Rantanen scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.

Both of Rantanen's points came with the man advantage. The Finnish winger has racked up 22 goals, 46 points, 132 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 39 contests. He's been highly consistent this season, never going more than three games without a point.