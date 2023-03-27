Rantanen scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

The 26-year-old snapped a brief two-game point drought when he opened the scoring midway through the second period, before setting up Valeri Nichushkin in the third. Rantanen is now two tallies shy of his first career 50-goal campaign, and three points away from reaching 90 for the second straight season.