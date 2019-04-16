Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two points in win
Rantanen scored a goal on six shots and supplied a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
Rantanen has four points over his last two games, contributing plenty of offense to put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 in the series. Coming off of an 87-point season, Rantanen has near-universal fantasy appeal as a top-six winger.
