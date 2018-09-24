Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Unlikely to play Monday
Rantanen (leg) said he will practice Monday, but he will be skating with the group of players not expected to play in Monday's game against the Golden Knights, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
If Rantanen does practice, it will be his first time skating since Thursday. It sounds like there is no risk that he will miss the start of the regular season, which is what all his fantasy owners care about. His next chance to play after Monday will be Wednesday against the Stars.
