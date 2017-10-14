Play

Rantanen chipped in a pair of power-play assists Friday night, helping the Avalanche to a 3-1 home win over the Ducks.

The good news is that Rantanen recorded his first multi-point contest of the season and extended his streak of at least one goal or assist to three games. However, the bad news is that linemate Nathan MacKinnon left the game with a potentially serious eye injury.

