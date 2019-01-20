Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Will play Monday

Rantanen (lower body) will play Monday against Nashville, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

After spooking fantasy owners and Avalanche fans, Rantanen leaving Saturday's game against Los Angeles turned out to be for precautionary reasons. The 22-year-old broke out for 84 points in 81 games last season and already has 23 goals and 73 points before the All-Star break in the 2018-19 campaign. Among the league leaders in points, Rantanen is a daily must-start in all fantasy formats.