Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Will watch from media box Tuesday
Rantanen (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Sharks.
Missing Rantanen severely limits the Avalanche's offense, since his 17 goals and 50 points through 51 games was second on the team to Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder), who had 61 points in that span and is also sitting out. A.J. Greer will enter the lineup in Rantanen's place.
