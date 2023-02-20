Rantanen scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over Edmonton. He added one hit and one blocked shot over 26:30 of ice time.

Rantanen finished off the Oilers with 22 seconds remaining to complete Colorado's comeback from a 3-0 deficit. He's scored in two straight after going a season-long six games with a goal. It was Rantanen's 36th tally in 55 games, tying the career high he set last season over 75 contests.