Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Won't play Monday

Rantanen (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's game in St. Louis.

Rantanen has now missed five straight games and hasn't scored a point since March 15. The 22-year-old has set career highs in goals and points this season with 31 and 87, respectively. It's unclear when Rantanen will return but Colorado is still fighting for a postseason berth.

More News
Our Latest Stories