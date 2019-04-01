Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Won't play Monday
Rantanen (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's game in St. Louis.
Rantanen has now missed five straight games and hasn't scored a point since March 15. The 22-year-old has set career highs in goals and points this season with 31 and 87, respectively. It's unclear when Rantanen will return but Colorado is still fighting for a postseason berth.
