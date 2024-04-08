Rantanen (concussion) will not be in the lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Rantanen is expected to begin skating with the team, which could open the door for him to return to action versus the Jets on Saturday, though he hasn't been officially cleared. In his last 12 outings, the Finnish winger has racked up nine goals and nine assists, including five power-play points.
