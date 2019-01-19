Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Won't return Saturday
Rantanen has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Kings due to a lower-body injury, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his exit, Rantanen recorded two goals, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. Any extended absence would certainly be a huge blow for an Avalanche squad that is jostling for playoff positioning heading into the All-Star break. Colorado returns to action Monday against the Predators, so keep your eyes peeled for news regarding his status.
